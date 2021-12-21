The long line of cars to enter Argentina (Capture ABC)

A long line of vehicles. Delay. Discomfort. Anger. That is the panorama that is lived this Tuesday in Falcón, Paraguay; Come in Paraguayans who demand that the process of entering Argentina be expedited.

They are waiting for more than six hours to be able to cross the border and demand that the government of Mario Abdo Benítez pressure his counterpart Alberto Fernández to streamline procedures.

As reported by the local newspaper ABC Color, there is discomfort among these people since they cannot cross. They say that immigration procedures are fast on the Paraguayan side, but in Argentina the opposite is true.

The same newspaper recalled that the Argentine Migration Office is only open from 07:00 to 22:00, “so that time slot is the only one in which you can enter the neighboring country”, He detailed.

The panorama makes that, both those people who move in private cars and buses, have to wait several hours to be the first.

ABC collected testimonies from people who hope to be able to cross to the Argentine side. Gerardo Diaz He narrated that he has been waiting to travel to Buenos Aires since midnight. In dialogue with the aforementioned media, he claimed to the Paraguayan Foreign Minister, Euclides Acevedo, that “have a little more of a heavy hand”With the Argentines in order to speed up the procedures.

While, those who arrive from Argentina to Paraguay wait a very short time to enter, the newspaper stressed; who remembered that this step has been open since December 13th.

Argentina requires a series of requirements to allow access, such as a negative PCR test, international health insurance and a sworn statement.

Witnesses of what is seen on the border, affirm that people are forced to wait under the intense sun for “more than two hours” to carry out the respective procedures for entry or exit.

The coronavirus in Paraguay

Paraguay registered this Monday 73 new cases of COVID-19 in a day in which eight people died, according to the daily report of the Ministry of Health.

Of the 2,503 samples analyzed, 73 were positive, so the country reached 464,297 accumulated cases since the first positive of COVID-19 was registered on March 7, 2020, while the death toll increased to 16,583.

Regarding the deceased, the death of four unvaccinated people was recorded, three with the full dose and one person with an incomplete dose.

Paraguay is facing its third wave of COVID-19 after the consecutive increase in cases in several departments in recent weeks, according to authorities from the Ministry of Health.

Faced with the new variants that may arise, The South American country will not change the measures it has already adopted to control the virus and continues to insist on the importance of advancing vaccination, especially in the population of “high priority” without dose or with the incomplete scheme.

Paraguayan health authorities ruled out last Friday the arrival of the Omicron variant in the country during the last weeks in which of all the registered cases belong to the Delta.

This was detailed by the director of the Health Surveillance area, Sandra Irala, during the weekly report which also highlighted the increase in cases in the department of Alto Paraná, which registered 419 positives during the last four weeks.

Authorities remain concerned about the low vaccination rate. According to the latest registered figures, as of December 10, 2,768,880 people (38.82% of the population) have completed the vaccination scheme and 645,691 more have a dose.

