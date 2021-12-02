We are just a few weeks away from witnessing the return of one of the most impressive, important and beloved sagas of cinema. The Matrix is ​​back and with the original actors, so there are millions of former teenagers who, despite painting gray hair, are giving boats of joy.

The latest Matrix trailer is called Déjà Vu and begins with a voiceover from Trinity with a line from the first film, when she explains that: “déjà vu is usually a glitch in the Matrix. It happens when they change something. “

That phrase is repeated several times. We see how a black cat crosses Neo’s path just like in the first movie, and we see a series of screen sweeps, moving between younger and older versions of the characters, including Neo to Trinity, to Morpheus, Agent Smith, the Merovingian and others.

As in the first trailer for the new Matrix movie, released in September, we hear the song White Rabbit by Jefferson Airplane in the background.

And, in case you missed the point, the trailer helpfully shows the word CHANGE, while listening to a voice wondering “Why use old code to do something new?“and another that observes that”maybe this is not the story we think it is“.

This seems to indicate that in this return of the Matrix, returning to the original themes is going to be a constant, surely rethinking the original story, giving it a meaning that until now had eluded us.

According to a Bank of America Merrill Lynch study, there is a 20-50% chance that we are trapped in computer simulated virtual reality. Read: Neither Lidl nor Mercadona: these are the best supermarket juices according to the OCU | Life

The Wachowski sisters surely they will not miss the opportunity to try again to break our heads with a script twist that leaves us totally amazed at the cinema, as they already did with the first film of the saga.

As you know, on December 17 the film will be released worldwide, including also the cinemas of Spain. So, you know, if you are true fans, I don’t know what you are waiting for to reserve your ticket for the 17th.