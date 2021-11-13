So far this year, deforestation, attributed mainly to illegal mining and livestock activities, has advanced by about 7,880 km2, almost as much as in the same period of 2020, when the lost area was close to 7,890 km2.

On the other hand, the INPE reported at the beginning of the month that the number of fires in October stood at 11,549, below the 17,326 registered in the same period of 2020.

Among the new goals, the South American giant advanced two years, from 2030 to 2028, the limit to eliminate illegal deforestation in its territory, which is home to 60% of the forest considered the lung of the world.

In addition, Bolsonaro signed with a hundred leaders a commitment to stop deforestation and land degradation by 2030.

“Signing or endorsing the different plans and agreements does not change the reality of forest land; deforestation and fires remain out of control, and violence against indigenous peoples and the traditional population only increases,” said Romulo Batista, spokesman for the campaign. Greenpeace Amazon, cited in a statement.

Environmentalists and opponents blame Bolsonaro for the increase in deforestation, favorable to the expansion of agricultural and mining activities, and accused of underfunding environmental preservation organizations.

Since the far-right leader took power in 2019, the Amazon has lost some 10,000 km² of forest per year (almost the area of ​​Jamaica), compared to about 6,500 km² per year in the previous decade.

According to a report published by the Oenegés collective Climate Observatory, Brazil’s CO2 emissions increased 9.5% year-on-year in 2020, against an average reduction of 7% in the world due to the pandemic.