As is tradition, the organizers of the 2022 Car of the Year award have already listed the 40 models that have been nominated for this title, which ensures them an important position in front of all the competition, positioning themselves as the best of the year. but that we will once again discover in March 2022 in a special event.

One more year we will attend the delivery of the title of Car of the Year 2022 being celebrated in a special event instead of doing it as traditionally had been done in the framework of the Geneva Motor Show. Despite the fact that the organization pointed to the face-to-face celebration of the first great event of the year, a few weeks ago a new cancellation and delay until 2023.

Decision that involves meeting the winner of the Car of the Year 2022 once again in a separate special event. The organizers of the COTY 2022 Grand Prize have released a list of the 39 models that have been nominated to receive the prestigious award since 1964, three more than last year and in which any type of bodywork is found: from traditional saloons to SUVs through multi-purpose commercials, crossovers, utility vehicles, traditional combustion and electric. The only condition for participants is that they be new cars on sale now or before the end of the year in five or more European markets.

The Toyota Yaris currently holds the title of Car of the Year in Europe 2021

39 models will compete for the title of Car of the Year 2022

Specifically, no less than 16 electric models have been included in the first list, including the unprecedented Aiways that has just begun to be sold in Europe. The organization has also merged the BMW i4 and 4 Series Gran Coupé into a single model, as they are actually the same bodywork and design with very slight differences. The same phenomenon that has also occurred with the new generation of the Mercedes Citan and Renault Kangoo, in addition to the Audi Q4 e-tron and the e-tron GT.

These 39 aspiring models for the Car of the Year 2022 award have already undergone a first selection test, subtracting 26, since those originally presented were part of 65 proposed. Now, the jury of 23 countries will decide which seven models will stake everything on a card that will be announced on November 29, and from which a single winner will come out on February 16, 2022, snatching the title from the current model, the Toyota. Yaris.

2022 Car of the Year Candidates 1. Aiways U5 19. Mercedes C-Class 2. Audi Q4 e-tron / Q4 e-tron Sportback 20. Mercedes EQS 3. Audi e-tron GT / RS e-tron GT 21. Mercedes Citan / Renault Kangoo 4. BMW 2 Series Coupé 22. MG EHS 5. BMW 2 Series Active Tourer 23. MG Marvel R 6. BMW i4 / 4 Series Gran Coupé 24. Nissan Qashqai 7. BMW iX 25. Opel Mokka 8. CUPRA Born 26. Peugeot 308 9. Dacia Spring 27. Renault Arkana 10. DS 4 28. Renault Mégane E-Tech Electric 11. DS9 29. Skoda Fabia 12. Ford Mustang Mach-E 30. Skoda Enyaq iV 13. Honda HR-V 31. Subaru Outback 14. Hyundai Bayon 32. Tesla Model Y 15. Hyundai IONIQ 5 33. Toyota Yaris Cross 16. KIA EV6 34. Toyota Highlander 17. Lexus NX 35. Volkswagen ID.4 18. Lynk & Co 01 36. Volkswagen Caddy 19. Maserati MC20 37. Volkswagen Multivan 20. McLaren Artura –

