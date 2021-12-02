One word usually accompanies everything related to culture crypto: decentralization. The great promise of blockchain, the technology that supports from cryptocurrencies to NFTs, has always consisted of a more equitable and more open future, less controlled by the narrow range of powers so characteristic of today’s capitalism. Investing and making money is no longer the privilege of a handful of traders. It’s at your fingertips through thousands and thousands of NFTs.

Sounds good right?

Concentration. In practice, not so much. This is illustrated by an exhaustive study dedicated to analyzing the market for NFTs, one of the first of its kind. After analyzing 6 million sales out of a total of 4.7 million NFTs between June 2017 and April 2021, his conclusion is firm: the market is dominated by a few. Over four years, 10% of investors starred in 85% of the movements; and traded at least once with 97% of the goods.

That same 10% moved as much money as 90% of the remaining actors.

The scheme. The study does not claim that the NFT market resembles a pyramid scheme, a rather old accusation, but it does offer data to believe it. “The number of daily sales is higher for active investors for a longer period of time,” they explain, with great variability depending on specialization. Every investor tends to focus on collections, aesthetics, types of art, or trends. “Investors invest 73% of their operations in their main collection and 82% in their two main collections combined,” they add.

That is, money moves between very few people and in a very limited handful of NFTs (out of the exorbitant total).

What does it mean? On the one hand, that the promise of decentralization has not yet been synthesized. Investing in an NFT is less like the popular and democratized market that communities suggest crypto and more to the traditional elitist circuits of traditional art. It makes sense, on the other hand: the cheapest NFT from Bored Ape Yacht Club, the most sought-after collection today, costs around $ 200,000. For most people it is a lot of money, too much to risk.

Few> many. On the other hand, that attention to NFTs and investment crypto In addition, it has a lot of media inflation and expectations to be resolved. It is still a game where few actors operate (some, yes, with a lot of money). As explained here, much of the long-term viability of NFTs as more than just a bubble depends on attracting new investors. It is something transversal to culture cyrpto and to the very meta-narrative nature of NFTs, whose main value lies in the sole possession of an idea or image.

You are inside? The market for NFTs is growing largely due to the intense FOMO (fear of missing out, fear of missing something, usually a social event) that dominates digital culture. If you arrive too late you will be left out of the wheel. An idea fueled by exclusive and limited collections and by the art narrative itself crypto. In practice, owning a Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT means accessing a privileged and elitist social club where Jimmy Fallon, Post Malone or Stephen Curry already appear. One shamelessly glossed by magazines like Rolling Stone.

The parallelism. In that sense, and as developed in this other analysis, NFTs do work like a pyramid scheme: they depend on more and more investors entering the market to generate (move) more money. Without new additions, the increasing value of all assets (call it boring monkeys or cute penguins) decreases, or at best stagnates. The value does not reside in the art objects themselves but in the community and in the value perceived of the objects. The more people are interested in something, the more valuable it will seem.

Especially if Jimmy Fallon or Stephen Curry (who have money to spare to afford these investments) are involved.

Will it break? It is the million dollar question. If we think of the NFTs as something more similar to the Philatelic Forum (where returns were promised at 6% and 8% assured by the purchase and sale of stamps well above their market value) than a respectable abstract art circuit. .. Yes. Your market would be nothing more than a gigantic pump-and-dump maneuver very similar to that of GameStop. The parallels are not entirely exact and the genuine interest in NFTs as a technology tool is real. Any pyramid scheme depends on extracting a% from new investors / participants, not just generating hype.

As a decentralized phenomenon, it is not having great success at the moment.