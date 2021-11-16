Airdrops are back in fashion after the recent launch of the Ethereum Name Service token, that sparked a wave of engagement with the protocol from enthusiasts looking to land the next “cryptocurrency stimulus check.”

Paraswap is the latest project to reward early adopters, even though they declared in early October that the project had no intention of airdrop. It is a DEX aggregator designed to help decentralized finance traders and decentralized applications find the best prices currently available on the market.

This attempt to ward off airdrop hunters was likely made to prevent cryptocurrency users from attempting to “mess with the system” by performing a Sybil attack where an account uses multiple fake addresses to interact with the Paraswap interface as a way to get more tokens.

Unfortunately for many honest DeFi users, ParaSwap’s attempt to remove nefarious actors appears to have been overdone, As the data indicates that of the 1.3 million addresses that interacted with the protocol, only 20,000 are eligible to receive P2P tokens.

I’d been using Paraswap with like 6 wallets, but only received the airdrop in one of my least-used wallets. Pumped to claim some $ PSP, but seems like many early and dedicated users are ineligible. The requirements are prob overly restrictive, disappointing for the community – Goose (@DavidJGoosey) November 15, 2021

The increased scrutiny that led to only 0.015% of the total number of wallets that interacted with the platform qualifying for the airdrop has been a boon for those who were selected because the smaller pool of participants resulted in a higher allocation of tokens. PSP to each qualifying wallet.

The lowest tier users of the airdrop received 5,200 PSP tokens, while the middle tier received 7,800 PSP and the most active traders received 10,400 PSP tokens.

Despite the stir the rating criteria caused in the DeFi community, Most recipients are blocking their new PSP tokens for up to 643% APY.

Data from CoinGecko shows that on its first day of trading, the price of PSP has ranged from a high of $ 2.10 shortly after launch to a low of $ 1.18 at noon, and As of press time, it is trading at USD 1.43.

10-minute chart of the PSP / USD pair. Source: CoinGecko

Assuming the price of the PSP remains at current levels, it could be another five-figure stimulus check for users of DeFi protocols, who continue to benefit from their willingness to interact with new protocols and help evolve the cryptocurrency ecosystem. .

The views and opinions expressed here are solely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of Cointelegraph.com. Each investment and commercial movement involves risks, you must do your own research when making a decision.

