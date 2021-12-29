DeFi Sector Tokens Offer Haven As Bitcoin Falls Below $ 48,500

The cryptocurrency market slid lower on December 28 as the price of Bitcoin (BTC) lost nearly $ 4,000 in value in a matter of hours and the bulls are now looking to secure support at $ 48,500 to avoid further losses.

Amid the shrinking of the whole market, The decentralized finance (DeFi) sector of the crypto ecosystem has offered some traders shelter from the storm, with several tokens posting gains of more than 30%.

The top 7 currencies with the highest price gains in 24 hours. Fountain: Cointelegraph Markets Pro

Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView shows that the biggest winners in the last 24 hours were Harvest Finance (FARM), QuickSwap (QUICK) and Aragon (ANT).

Harvest Finance moves towards full decentralization

Harvest Finance is a DeFi protocol designed to automatically cultivate the highest available yields in the entire ecosystem and optimize the yields users receive by implementing the latest farming techniques.

VORTECS ™ data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro began to detect a bullish outlook for FARM on December 25, ahead of the recent price surge.

The VORTECS ™ score, exclusive to Cointelegraph, is an algorithmic comparison of historical and current market conditions derived from a combination of data points including market sentiment, trading volume, recent price movements, and trading activity. Twitter

VORTECS ™ Score (Green) vs. FARM Price. Fountain: Cointelegraph Markets Pro

As seen in the chart above, the VORTECS ™ Score for FARM climbed into the green zone on December 25 and peaked at 75 about two hours before the price rose 207% over the next three days.

The increase in FARM’s price comes as the project continues to move towards full decentralization, including the ability for community members, known as “builders,” to implement new farming strategies and update the user interface based on be necessary.

QuickSwap adds support for Harmony

QucikSwap is a decentralized exchange and automated market maker operating on the Polygon network.

Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView shows that after trading at a low of $ 235 on December 22, QUICK’s price catapulted to 143% to hit a daily high of $ 570.50 on December 28, as its volume 24-hour trading soared 1,240% to USD 166.6 million.

4-hour chart of the QUICK / USDT pair. Source: TradingView

The sudden increase in the price of QUICK came after the launch of a relay chain between the Harmony (ONE) protocol and Polygon, which allowed the creation of a group of MATIC / ONE liquidity providers in QuickSwap.

Aragon bets on digital self-sovereignty

Aragon is an Ethereum (ETH) network protocol that supports the creation of decentralized autonomous organizations (DAO) as a way to help develop governance structures that foster community engagement.

VORTECS ™ data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro began to spot a bullish outlook for ANT on December 25, ahead of the recent price spike.

VORTECS ™ Score (dark gray) vs ANT price. Fountain: Cointelegraph Markets Pro

As seen in the chart above, the VORTECS ™ Score for ANT began to rally on December 25 and peaked at 73 around 45 hours before its price rose 55% the following day.

ANT’s price appreciation occurs as the Web 3.0 concept has been gaining momentum heading into 2022, which has helped the Aragón team advance towards its goal of supporting “organizational forms that defend self-sovereignty.”

The overall cryptocurrency market capitalization is now $ 2.276 trillion and Bitcoin’s dominance rate is 40.2%.

The views and opinions expressed here are solely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of Cointelegraph.com. Each investment and commercial movement involves a risk, you must do your own research when making a decision.

