DeFi Layer 2 and Multi-Chain Platforms Record Record Deposits After Ethereum Fees Soar

High transaction fees have been a persistent headache for investors and blockchain projects since at least 2014, when Ethereum network co-creator Vitalik Buterin stated in reference to Bitcoin: “The ‘Internet of money’ shouldn’t cost $ 0.05 per transaction. It’s absurd.”

Fast forward to November 2021 and simply approving a token so it can be traded on Uniswap can cost up to $ 50 in Ether (ETH) depending on the time of day.

Average gas rate of the Ethereum network. Source: Etherscan

Even Layer 2 solutions, which were advertised as the protocols that would help solve the problem of high fees, have not been able to escape the curse of high fees from congested networks, because every day new users are added to the cryptocurrency ecosystem.

isnt arbitrum supposed to be cheap lol what a joke pic.twitter.com/v839tZ4nch – satsdart (@satsdart) November 2, 2021

Arbitrum isn’t supposed to be cheap lol, what a joke.

Users migrate to networks with cheap commissions

As a result of the persistent and high fees on Ethereum, an increasing number of users are bridging assets to networks compatible with the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). They offer cheaper commissions. Data from Dune Analytics shows that the total value locked in bridging protocols has been on an upward trend since early October.

Total value locked on Ethereum bridges. Source: Dune Analytics

As shown in the above graphic, Ronin Bridge has become one of the most popular protocols in the last month thanks in large part to Axie Infinity users migrating their assets to the lower cost platform.

The popularity of Axie Infinity can be seen in the following Token Terminal graph showing the revenue of the protocol.

Main projects by accumulated income in the last 7 days. Source: Token Terminal

The third protocol for admissions is PancakeSwap (CAKE), a DeFi protocol with a high TVL on the Binance Smart Chain that offers significantly lower transaction fees than those seen on Ethereum.

Most of the top winners in terms of TVL over the past week are also protocols found on Ethereum’s competitors or offering multi-chain functionality in sidechain environments.

Main projects by TVL trend in the last 7 days. Source: Token Terminal

Avalanche, Abracadabra.money, Yield Yak, Benqi, SpookySwap, and Loopring are also Ethereum multi-chain or sidechain solutions that have seen a major TVL rally in the last 7 days.

Unless you do something in the short term to alleviate the high cost of transactions on the Ethereum network, the trend of liquidity migration to other blockchain networks is likely to continue.

The views and opinions expressed here are solely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of Cointelegraph.com. Each investment and commercial movement involves risks, you must do your own research when making a decision.

