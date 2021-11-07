DeFi can be 100 times bigger than today in 5 years

Decentralized Finance (DeFi) is a natural product that is made possible by blockchain technology and has the right infrastructure ready to push the technology to a wider playing field. The space has grown by leaps and bounds since the Ethereum network went live in July 2015, with Ethereum network transactions growing by 33x to 1.2 million per day today, and blockchain transactions would exceed millions. per day if other chains are included.

Most of these transactions originated from DeFi services, such as Uniswap, which facilitates exchanges of more than a billion dollars each day, as well as loan and credit protocols such as Aave, Compound and BondAppetit, with a market size of dozens of thousands of millions. While these are large numbers by any standard, it is just a Trillion Dollar Traditional Finance Industry (TradFi) decimal point.

DeFi is only scratching the surface of traditional financial services

The traditional financial system implies the enabling of exchanges of goods and services, including the stock market, debt market, derivatives market, commodity market, payments, etc. This is facilitated by service providers — banks, insurance companies, stock exchanges, financial intermediaries, custodians, etc. — who charge trillions of dollars in fees for services rendered.

DeFi’s core services currently include loans, credits, decentralized trading, and performance aggregation, a relatively short list compared to the wide range of financial services offered in traditional finance (TradFi). This will not remain the status quo as DeFi developers are actively exploring and building more services for the ecosystem. Protocols that find the right product / market will see explosive growth, for example, the recent surge in dYdX.

The Trillion Dollar TradFi Market Is Ready For Disruption

Consumer banking. Global retail banking revenue is estimated at $ 2.3 trillion in various consumer finance products, including loans / credits, mortgage products, payments, etc. Specifically, consumer payments and transactions generate more than $ 500 billion in annual revenue for banks globally and could be leveraged with a frictionless user interface, global stablecoin, and broad acceptance points – Diem’s ​​ambition. of Facebook before the regulatory rollback.

Capital market. Global equity market capitalization is estimated at over $ 100 trillion, compared to just over $ 243 billion of total locked value (TVL) in decentralized finance. Security tokens are an inevitable trend that regulators will eventually need to approve and build the regulatory framework, and centralized and decentralized exchanges that adhere to the know-your-customer (KYC) requirement can take advantage of this trillion-dollar equity market. in TradFi.

Sure. The global insurance industry is another trillion dollar TradFi industry that can be perfected with smart contract technology. About a third of the overall insurance premium is allocated to commission and administrative costs, which is essentially a disadvantage for the consumer. Smart contracts enable cheap, fast and accurate implementation of insurance processes, from underwriting to claims, and will be a lucrative source of revenue for the DeFi industry.

DeFi Addressable Market Size

Transaction volume. The Ethereum network processes more than 1.3 million transactions every day in 2021, spanning remittances, transactions, loans, credits, and various other types of transactions. This is a small number compared to more than 1 billion daily credit card transactions and the daily trading volume of around 5.5 billion on NASDAQ. Capturing 1% of credit card transactions on the Ethereum chain is at least 8 times its current volume.

Protocol revenue. Annualized protocol revenue across all DeFi protocols is estimated at $ 5 billion. This, again, is a fraction of the $ 2.3 trillion of global retail banking revenue; $ 2 trillion of global cross-border payment revenue and $ 35 billion of global stock exchange revenue. The TradFi industry is so lucrative that seizing a 1% market share means increasing DeFi’s revenue tenfold.

Cryptocurrency Crackdown Accelerates DeFi Trend. Although countries like China continue to crack down on cryptocurrencies, it will only accelerate the use of DeFi. Active users of the Ethereum wallet and the MetaMask browser extension have multiplied by 10 to 10 million in August 2021. While this is a seemingly high number, it represents only a 5% penetration rate among the 221 million global cryptocurrency users. This shows that general cryptocurrency users, who are used to frictionless centralized services like Robinhood, are an untapped mass market for DeFi and may be captured as UI / UX is improved.

DeFi is only three years old with services that became common to the crypto community in the DeFi summer of 2021. Lending platforms, such as Compound and Aave, along with decentralized exchanges such as Uniswap and Curve, consolidated their positions as market-leading protocols with the advantage of being the first to move. These were not easy. Uniswap founder Hayden Adams wrote an article detailing his journey towards the launch of Uniswap V1 – it’s the culmination of faith, friendship, support, and hard work during the crypto winter. The DeFi builder community has grown stronger in this new cycle with more programmers from both traditional startups and big tech joining the blockchain and DeFi scene, and this can only mean we have more resources than ever to grow. space and technology.

On February 4, 2004, a bedroom project was born and became a USD 1 trillion company with 3 billion users in 2021; it’s called Facebook or Meta after the rebrand. DeFi is just getting started, and with resources and talent flowing into space now, growing 100x in the next 5 years is not a dream, it is inevitable.

This article does not contain investment advice or recommendations. Every trade and investment move involves risk, and readers should do their own research when making a decision.

The views, thoughts and opinions expressed here belong solely to the author and do not necessarily reflect or represent the views and opinions of Cointelegraph.

Artem Tolkachev is the founder and CEO of BondAppetit and an investor in DeFiHelper. Since 2011 he is a lawyer and entrepreneur in intellectual property and information technology. In 2016, Artem founded and led the Deloitte CIS Blockchain Lab. As part of that initiative, he led a variety of innovative projects involving the implementation of enterprise blockchain solutions, the tokenization of real-world assets, the legal and tax structuring of offerings. of security tokens and the development of legislation on cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

