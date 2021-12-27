The GOG digital store continues to distribute joys with its Christmas promotion and once again we have the opportunity to get free a new video game to the collection. This time has been chosen X-Morph: Defense Complete Edition, which, as its name suggests, is a special edition that includes a series of packs and the game’s soundtrack.

To redeem it you have to access the main page and click on the banner that you will see almost at the beginning. At that time you will receive it instantly and at the same time you will agree to sign up for the GOG email chain to receive promotions. Of course, you have time for it until 3:00 p.m. on December 29.

In this title, players take on the role of an alien species that has invaded Earth to collect its resources and terraform the surface. However, the armies of humans will try to prevent us from getting our way, so it will be time to design labyrinthine corridors that kill them with a gameplay in the form of tower defense.

The objective will be to protect the X-Morph gatherers from human forcesAlthough there will be no time limit during the planning phase to establish the perfect strategy while placing towers anywhere in fully destructible environments.