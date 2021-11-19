Nov 19, 2021 at 04:42 CET



Defense and Justice climbed to third place in the Argentine tournament by beating Unión 2-3 and take advantage of the fall of Lanús by the same score in his visit to Patronato at the beginning of the twenty-first day.

With two goals from Walter Bou and one from Miguel Ángel Merentiel, Defense and Justice added its tenth victory against Unión, which it discounted through Emanuel Brítez and Claudio Corvalán.

El Halcón adds 37 points and beat Lanús, that in another emotional meeting this Thursday fell by 3-2 against Board of Trustees.

José Sand and Ignacio Malcorra put Garnet ahead, but the local came back with goals from Uruguayan Júnior Arias, Héctor Canteros and also Uruguayan Sebastián Sosa Sánchez.

Aldosivi, on whose bench is former striker Martín Palermo, won by 0-2 to Banfield with goals from Uruguayan Martín Cauteruccio and an own goal from Alexis Maldonado.

The twenty-first day will continue this Friday with four games. The escort’s presentation stands out Córdoba workshops against Vélez and the duel of San Lorenzo against Gimnasia y Esgrima La Plata.

Boca Juniors will host Sarmiento de Junín in La Bombonera on Saturday and Independiente will visit Central Córdoba in Santiago del Estero. On Monday the leader River Plate will visit Platense and Racing Club will be local to Colón de Santa Fe.