SANTIAGO (AP) – The Chilean College of Pharmaceutical and Biochemical Chemists denounced on Saturday a new batch of defective contraceptives, while calling on Chilean institutions to assume their responsibility for better controls of these products and the consequences of previous omissions , which involved dozens of unwanted pregnancies.

In a statement, the College points this time to the treatment Ciclomex 20 CD, from the American pharmaceutical company Abbott. “This (fails) is evidenced by a box acquired on October 30 in a community pharmacy,” he said, without going into details.

According to the College, “it is unpresentable that, one year after detecting the failure in the packaging of another oral contraceptive, with the serious consequences for the users, neither manufacturing laboratories nor the Public Health Institute (ISP) have corrected quality control processes ”and continue to expose women“ thus seriously violating their sexual and reproductive rights ”.

The Associated Press reached out to the ISP and the drugmaker for comment but did not get an immediate response.

Last April, more than a hundred women filed a complaint against the Silesia and Andrómaco laboratories after becoming pregnant after consuming defective contraceptives that were in many cases delivered to public health clinics.

Many of these women were young, workers in a precarious economic situation or without sufficient support networks, according to the complaint filed by the National Corporation of Consumers and Users of Chile (Conadecus).

The trade union body denounces that although the ISP established the maximum sanction for the laboratory in charge of these defective items —Silesia— this was “laughable given the dimension of the damage caused.” Furthermore, this did not generate “improvements in the quality control processes,” he added.

The College of Pharmacists also criticizes that the public body in charge of ensuring the safety of medicines diverted the responsibility for quality control “to the pharmaceutical chemical professionals of the health care network, attributing to them the obligation of visual inspection.”

The statement describes as “disappointing and shameful” the fact that “demonstrates the ineffectiveness of manufacturers, regulators and auditors,” he emphasized. He added that the State should file a complaint against the laboratory and “defend these violated women and their children” since “assuming maternity using a contraceptive method for family planning should not go unpunished,” he emphasized.