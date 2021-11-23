As part of the celebration of the 20th anniversary of Xbox, the popular music streaming application Deezer did not want to be absent, providing outstanding functionality that will undoubtedly make many gamers take advantage of it. Is about synced lyrics, the feature that now turns your Xbox into karaoke, where you can be singing your favorite songs while pausing a game session.

Through a press release, Deezer has announced the feature that is now available to all premium subscribers of the service. It is a way where you can have the best of karaoke on your Xbox, having the lyrics synchronized and in real time. In addition, you can use your favorite music in the background while you play your games or, on the contrary, pause a session and sing to the rhythm of your library.

Deezer now turns your Xbox into karaoke

Xbox Series X | S have sold more than 6.7 million units as of the end of September

Regarding the new functionality, Clement Durandeau, Partnership Integration Product Manager at Deezer has commented the following: “Our community of gamers loves their personal music as much as their favorite Xbox video games. Now we expand the experience they live with their console, offering them the lyrics of the songs to give them even more entertainment options. Never before has it been so easy to put together a karaoke session if you feel like it. And when it’s time to play, Deezer is there too, giving you a personal soundtrack that goes with your digital adventure. “

Good news for fans of music and gaming, since now they can have the best of their libraries with the lyrics synchronized and in real time, to turn your Xbox into a home entertainment center. If you do not have the service, you just have to go to the official Deezer page and see the available plans that the platform has.

Last updated on 2021-07-02. Prices and availability may differ from those published. SomosXbox could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.