Few secrets are better kept right now than the end of The Money Heist. Not even a large part of his cast of actors knows him. They let us know this during the presentation press conference at the Vistalegre Palace in Madrid, before the meeting with fans. The one who did know was a restrained Najwa Nimri who, very focused on not making any spoilers, gave us her opinion. Úrsula Corberó was also present, who He exclusively confessed what he took home from the filming set.

“I have loved the greatest”, are the literal words of Najwa Nimri, Inspector Alicia Sierra in the series, about the end of The Money Heist. And that also told (under the watchful eye of director and producer Jesús Colmenar) that it seemed very difficult to solve “the tinglao”.

It will be next Friday, December 3, starting at 9 in the morning, when viewers will be able to find out how Netflix’s international success series is resolved and what is the destination of the gang of thieves who want to commit the biggest robbery in history.

For his part, Jaime Lorente (Denver) predicts that “whatever the ending is going to be, it’s not going to like it because nobody likes things to end.” It’s been five seasons in which extreme adventures have taken over practically every scene and that has launched the career of its interpreters to stardom, especially that of Úrsula Corberó.

Úrsula Corberó: From Antena 3 to Hollywood

The actress left behind her beginnings in the field of adolescent fiction with Physics or chemistry and was enshrined thanks to Tokyo as the new international promise of entertainment made in Spain. Now accumulates more than 24 million followers on Instagram and has made the leap to Hollywood joining the cast of Snake Eyes GI Joe Origins giving life to the Baroness of Cobra.

She is the narrator of the story of La casa de papel or, should we say “was”? Because if you have not yet seen the first part of the final season, which premiered in September, stop reading or watch out for spoilers … The last episode left us with our hearts in a fist with the death of Tokyo and, although not even remotely missed if we would see her again, even if it is in flashback format, in the second. What she did tell us is that she is happy with the end of her character: “in part, I wanted it to happen that way. There is something very poetic, dreamlike and beautiful.”





Will we see Tokyo again?

It refers, above all, to that quote to get a tattoo with which Tokio said goodbye: “They say that in life there is only one great love, but you can live several lives.” On the process of saying goodbye to a character who has given him so much, he referred us to the graphic tests of the making of: “I was devastated”. In addition, he explained that, as shot everything chronologically, the end of Tokyo coincided with that of his own participation in the series.

Nevertheless, believes that she is already recovered, although she only believes it… Especially because, with the promotion of the new episodes, he still has some pending things and that removes him and makes him feel that the stage is not yet completely closed.

Corberó is one of those wanted to find out as little as possible about the season of the scenes in which he does not appear so, like the rest of the fans, how it ends and he really wants to discover it from the sofa at home, as if it were one more.

What Úrsula has taken home from the set of The Money Heist

Despite her international projection, Úrsula is all sympathy and spontaneity. Flawless with a bomber cropped by Givenchy, that we would already like her in our closet, and a semi-collected with Asian-inspired bows, she had no qualms about confessing that took half a set of The Money Heist souvenir home at the end of the second season. And the actress was convinced that it would be the last.

“I’m being fatal,” she says amused when she realizes that colleagues like Álvaro Morte, Esther Acebo or Darko Peric don’t get wet. But he ends up adding that something that he has not returned from the fifth is the iconic Bvlgari pendant with the Egyptian cross that Tokyo wears in the series. “They haven’t asked me either,” he says with a laugh.





We can only wait to see how the trip ends. For the moment we are left with the promise of those responsible that the action will have less weight than in previous seasons and will be more emotional never. In addition, there will be “many nods to the mythology of the series.” Handkerchiefs and prepared popcorn.

