Virality is influencing the operational decisions of companies and when it comes to marketing in its purest form, such as hiring the new head of the area, the most famous brands seem to be betting on personalities that have established a new standard in the way it can be help a brand to connect with the consumer. This undoubtedly leads to watching Daniela Rodrice’s audacious video, in which we see the influencer accept her new position as Deemint’s chief marketing officer in December of this year.

This type of case, where personalities end up occupying managerial positions of large brands, is an especially famous measure in countries like the United States, where talent management is unique and demonstrates a very important point: the value of rethinking talent in the market.

Deemint’s new head of marketing

With about 8 million views on TikTok, Daniela rodrice has become the most profitable recruitment of Deemint, after the apparent recruitment of the influencer, who claims to be the new head of marketing for the famous candy brand.

The occurrence of Rodrice through various videos has allowed the brand to gain popularity in networks, thanks to the strategy, in which this famous creative assures that she has finally paid off having studied marketing.

As part of the series of content that Rodrice has implemented in his social network, he has even generated a video explaining the famous slogan of “suck bites or chews.”

This strategy has a very interesting work sense and it is the one that has to do with the way in which the hiring of great personalities is being approached, to be able to influence the market away from traditional guidelines and at least in image, involving more of these great influencers in the mission and values ​​of a brand.

With this measure, more important tasks are defined in the market, such as those that have to do with understanding a brand and the understanding that it achieves of the consumer.

