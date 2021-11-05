Taxpayers must know that, to be deductible, gasoline expenses must be strictly essential for the purposes of the activity in which the taxpayer is engaged, whether it is a natural or legal person.

It is important to note that, for the year 2022, the SAT will only allow the VAT credit of fuel purchases made to companies with permission from the Energy Regulatory Commission and the Ministry of Energy.

Valid forms of payment to deduct gasoline

The forms of payment accepted by the SAT to deduct gasoline expenses are those made through:

Credit, debit or service card.

Electronic fuel purse accepted by the SAT.

Electronic transfer of funds in the name of the taxpayer.

Cash payments are not used to credit VAT, despite having an electronic invoice that verifies the expense made. Except for operations carried out in rural areas that do not have financial services.