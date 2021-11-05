Whether you have your own house, or if you live for rent or you are simply a fan of interior design and decoration, there are many television programs in which you can take ideas and adapt them to your needs to make your cozier home, redesign your workspace at home or give a different touch to a room following the latest market trends. Although a large part of the design and decoration programs are found on payment platforms such as Netflix or Atresplayer, DTT also has some channels that dedicate part of their programming to decoration programs and space design.
Divinity
If you are a fan of decoration, surely you know the brothers Jonathan and Drew Scott. In the program “The House of my dreams” the television twins help people to move house and look for a new home. In most cases, the contestants try to find a house ready to move into, but this is the main aspect that makes their budget quite short. The Scott brothers’ mission is to convince them to choose to buy a house that requires a Integral reform in which they themselves will be in charge of reforming and decorating at the same level as a new house. The brothers complement each other perfectly, as Jonathan is in charge of finding the perfect house as real estate people and Drew is in charge of rebuilding and designing the house to the taste of the future owners.
Another of the best known programs is “Your house to trial”. It stars Hillary Farr and David Visentin. In this case, the people who attend this program have two options: that Hillary converts her current house into the house of her dreams through a reform with the changes and needs that they need or that David find a house with the requirements that the contestants ask for. At the end of the program they will have to decide whether to stay in their current renovated home or to sell it and move into the new home David has found for them.
DKISS
The DKISS channel broadcasts almost 40 hours a week of content related to renovations, decoration, interior renovations and the sale and purchase of real estate. The channel has in its programming with different real estate agents and decorators indoor. From Monday to Friday at 17:00 in the afternoon we can see “Choose your reform” by the hand of the interior designer Tiffany Brooks who offers her clients three different renovation options based on the agreed budget. As soon as the program ends, we can continue watching “Reform with Karen and Mina” in which mother and daughter are in charge of buying houses that are absolutely in ruin to reform them and turn them into a dream home.
The Scott brothers are also present at DKISS with their program “Twins reform twice: celebrity edition” on Mondays at 10pm. In this version of the program they help Hollywood stars to surprise a special person in their lives. Celebrities actively participate in the transformation of the houses with Jonathan who is once again in charge of reforming them. During the weekend we can also see programs such as “Your house on trial: Australia”, “Houses with history” or “My house on the mountain”.
Have
From Friday at 6:00 a.m. and during the weekend in different time slots, the Ten channel broadcasts the program “What’s wrong with my house?” in which the decorator Tracy Metro is in charge of renovating the house of salespeople who are in trouble. The decorator is in charge of making a complete diagnosis of the house to solve possible problems of organization, space, lighting or structure that make it difficult for the house to be sold. Let’s say that the program focuses on giving a facelift to a home that the current owners are unable to sell.