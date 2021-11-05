Whether you have your own house, or if you live for rent or you are simply a fan of interior design and decoration, there are many television programs in which you can take ideas and adapt them to your needs to make your cozier home, redesign your workspace at home or give a different touch to a room following the latest market trends. Although a large part of the design and decoration programs are found on payment platforms such as Netflix or Atresplayer, DTT also has some channels that dedicate part of their programming to decoration programs and space design.

Divinity

If you are a fan of decoration, surely you know the brothers Jonathan and Drew Scott. In the program “The House of my dreams” the television twins help people to move house and look for a new home. In most cases, the contestants try to find a house ready to move into, but this is the main aspect that makes their budget quite short. The Scott brothers’ mission is to convince them to choose to buy a house that requires a Integral reform in which they themselves will be in charge of reforming and decorating at the same level as a new house. The brothers complement each other perfectly, as Jonathan is in charge of finding the perfect house as real estate people and Drew is in charge of rebuilding and designing the house to the taste of the future owners.

Another of the best known programs is “Your house to trial”. It stars Hillary Farr and David Visentin. In this case, the people who attend this program have two options: that Hillary converts her current house into the house of her dreams through a reform with the changes and needs that they need or that David find a house with the requirements that the contestants ask for. At the end of the program they will have to decide whether to stay in their current renovated home or to sell it and move into the new home David has found for them.