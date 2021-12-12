Having decorative elements in our room is normal because we all want to have it to our likingNot only the color of the paint, the bedside table, the TV table, but also the lighting, for the day sunlight helps us and depending on the windows more or less light will enter. When night falls it can be a visual spectacle to have a nice lamp how is this with an Xbox controller that will light up your room for a price of 12 euros.

This decorative accessory can be used as a lamp to illuminate yourself at night and you can place it on the bedside table next to your bed, there is no better way to make light in our geek room than with a product like this. Even if you have children and you want to make it a video game themed room this lamp will go great in combination with other decorative accessories with different characteristics.

This lamp works with two AAA batteries, has an electrical power of 2.5 watts and its type of lighting is LEDIf we talk about the material, it is made mainly of plastic. The manufacturing company is Paladone, a company that I already talked about before, They have been in the sector for 27 years and they manufacture good quality products, they have sufficient experience and the approval of their users.

If we continue talking about its design, the remote is a faithful copy of the real one, everything in its design is perfect, the curves, the buttons, it is simply a beautiful lamp. Measures 9 cm high and 8 cm wide, the controller is white and its base is black with the Xbox logo and name.

Last updated on 2021-11-11. Prices and availability may differ from those published. SomosXbox could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

The lamp is certified by Microsoft, so it is an original product, not a copy or a poor quality product. To use it you only need to have the two AAA batteries and turn it on with the button, it has no switch in this case. If you don’t want to use it as a lamp you can use it as a decorative element such as Funko POP for example since it has a similar size.

A product like this in 12 euros It is undoubtedly an interesting and beautiful bet for your room or games room, it is medium in size so it does not consume a lot of space. By reading buyer feedback, everyone agrees that It is a nice accessory but the size is smaller than expected, but in this article I have pointed it out so that there are no surprises, I hope you like this Xbox lamp.

