It is not necessary to remember that only a few weeks ago Microsoft officially presented and made its new operating system available to us. We talk about Windows 11, a software that has created as much expectation as controversy in its short life, for now. It is true that Microsoft over the years and in its different versions of Windows has offered us a good number of functions to customize the system. This is something that is extensible both at the functional level and the aspect of the interface. In this sense, one of the most common changes is change desktop background.

This is something that we can do quickly and easily as many times as we want. We can even configure the software itself to make the background change automatically every certain period of time. All we need is to have an image in the right format and of good resolution so that it adapts perfectly to our screen. Before we mentioned Windows 11 because its default desktop background has become well known in recent weeks.

However, in this case we are going to talk about the edition of that system for environments more focused on education, we refer to Windows 11 SE.