We start the year and our first weekly summary of 2022 to the cover of Decoesfera. As always at the beginning of January, we have in mind a lot of good intentions, some of them for home improvements or decorative and for them it brings inspiration from our decorative week, as usual. There are also some ideas in case you have the opportunity to help the Three Wise Men, who will arrive shortly, to wrap some of your packages …

So we started with a list of printable New Years Resolutions being offered this week at Cool Things And that can come in handy to clarify those ideas that we have in our heads for 2022. If you don’t have what to print it with, you can ask the Three Kings for the best-selling printer on Amazon, an HP multifunction that costs 64.40 euros.

HP DeskJet 3762 T8X23B, A4 Multifunction Printer, Print, Scan and Copy, Wi-Fi, Wi-Fi Direct, USB 2.0, HP Smart App, Includes 4 Months Instant Ink Service, Aqua Green

The subject of gifts is one that many of us have in mind these days, the elf that lives in us is looking for ideas to wrap packages in the best way and we can see them in Decorablog, which showed these days combinations of colors to wrap Christmas gifts or in Decoralia with an article on how to wrap original gifts.

Inspired by their proposals the medium kraft boxes for gifts we find them for 19.99 euros the pack of 20 and the Gift Wrap Best-selling on Amazon, in a roll of 5 m, it is worth 3.43 euros.





Only Boxes, Pack 20 Kraft Cardboard Boxes For Postal Shipping, Self-Assembling Cardboard Box for Shipping or Storage, Interior measurements in cm (length x width x height): 13 x 15 x 4

Clairefontaine 223862C – Un rouleau de papier cadeau Excellia Tiny Rolls 5m x 35 cm (spécial petite largeur) 80g, Cœurs

Going back to the good intentions, those of the reforms and improvements in the home, in Decorate my house we find the new trends in domestic reforms for the year that begins and in Vintage and Chic a boho chic house in Oklahoma, undoubtedly one of the styles that will continue to triumph during the new year.

Inspired by its environments, a living room rug large in beige we find it from 24.99 euros according to size and a padded headboard in tufted for a 150 cm bed in the bedroom, also in beige it costs 247.10 euros.





HETOOSHI Large Shaggy Living Room Rug – Modern Washable Long Pile Bedroom Rugs – for Dining Room, Bedroom, Hallway and Youth Room (Beige, 80 x 160 cm)

SUENOSZZZ-REST SPECIALISTS Copenhagen Headboard with Large Padding, with Buttons in tufted for Beds of 150 (160 x 120 cm) Upholstered in Anti-Stain Fabric Beige Color

In Acotío Deco we find the trends in kitchens for 2022 and in Decoration of my house a very specific trend is that of decoration and creation of unique spaces with macramé, which has been gaining points in decoration little by little in recent years.

Inspired by his proposals, a bamboo cutlery organizer with adjustable compartments we find it on Amazon for 28.99 euros and the macrame tapestry best-selling for 15.99 euros.





Blumtal Bamboo Kitchen Drawer and Cutlery Organizer with Adjustable Compartments 7 to 9 compartments 33.7- 50 x 44.5 x 5 cm (Large)

Handmade Bohemian Macrame Wall Tapestry Art Macrame Wall Hanging Woven Wall Tapestry, Boho Macrame Feather Decoration for Balcony Window Living Room Nursery Outdoor Wedding, Pink 40x80cm

Note: some of the links posted here are from affiliates. Despite this, none of the articles mentioned have been proposed by either the brands or the stores, their introduction being a unique decision of the team of editors.

And up to here our weekly summary today, we return next Sunday with a new installment of the decorative week. Health and good luck for the new year and may the Three Kings bring you many decorative gifts on Thursday.

In Decoesfera | The decorative week: Christmas decorations, deco and design gifts and inspiration for renovations in 2022