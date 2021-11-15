Time flies by, and although it seems that Christmas is still a long way off, the truth is that from now on we will be having dinner on Christmas Eve, and complaining because one more year the bull has caught us and we haven’t had time to buy the presents.

To help you and that you can anticipate to do your Christmas shopping soon and without effort, we have prepared a selection of gifts that you can find in Ikea to make your loved ones happy: from deco rules to technological gifts, to gifts for the little ones.

Winter 2021 news – IKEA

Deco gift ideas





The CHILIFRUKT set of two decorative vases (although they can also be very functional watering cans) is made of galvanized steel, and is one of Ikea’s novelties this fall. Price of the set of two vases: 15 euros.





LOKALT is a handcrafted white / beige font, inspired by traditional Thai bowls, albeit with a modern twist. Price: 18 euros.





For those who love breakfast, the ENTUSIASM porcelain glasses are ideal. They have blue motifs in relief that convey tradition and craftsmanship. Price: 8 euros / 4 units.





For fans of ceramics or beautiful tables, this gift is super successful. It is a blue ceramic plate, with a unique decorative motif, which has been created by superimposing several layers of glaze that react with each other during firing. Price: 12 euros.





To use in the kitchen or to serve at the table in a different way: the FASCINERA solid acacia wood cutting board has a particular organic shape and visible grain. Price: 13 euros.





If there is someone in your environment who is fond of mixed drinks, here is a 3-piece shaker set, made of stainless steel and wood. Price: 10 euros.





The KARISMATISK polyester blanket is 100% recycled, designed by Zandra Rhodes, with a floral motif on a beige background that includes all the flowers that she has designed in her career. Price: 40 euros.

Gifts for the little ones





The DUKTIG Ceramic Toy Tea Set is a great gift idea. It has 3 pieces in assorted pastel colors (1 teapot, 1 sugar bowl and 1 milk jug). Price: 7 euros.





The DUKTIG baking set has a rolling pin and the cutters can be used for actual baking. It is recommended from 3 years. Price: 12 euros.

Tech gifts





Air purifiers are going to be one of the trends in gifts. And the FÖRNUFTIG purifier is available in black or white. It is sold with a particle filter and you can also buy an activated carbon filter and combine the two. Price: 59 euros.





The NORDMÄRKE wireless charger is another great idea for a tech gift. It has a USB-C input with a pink textile surface. Price: 8 euros.





Technology and design come together in the SYMFONISK Wi-Fi speaker. A speaker that has a box-like appearance, designed in collaboration with SONOS. It can be combined with other Symfonisk devices to achieve stereo sound. And they can be customized with different panels that are sold separately. Price: 35 euros.





For those who cannot do without social networks, LÅNESPELARE is a ring of light and mobile support from the new Gaming collection together with ROG, ideal for fans of recording videos and photos for social networks. It includes a round LED light and a sturdy mobile stand. Price: 29 euros.

