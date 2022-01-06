The United States Securities and Exchange Commission It postponed its decision to approve NYDIG’s exchange-traded fund (ETF) for Bitcoin (BTC), and it was delayed until March 16.

In a notice published Tuesday, the SEC deemed it “appropriate to designate a longer period within which to issue an order approving or disapproving” the ETF. Following the news, the price of BTC was unfazed, remaining in its tightly coiled range below $ 47,000.

In a promising turn of events, an SEC big shot has voiced support for a spot ETF. While crypto enthusiasts are used to pushbacks and delays in BTC spot ETFs, SEC Commissioner Hester Peirce also wonders why it’s taking so long.

In an interview with the industry media, the commissioner said: “I can’t believe we keep talking about this as if, you know, we are waiting for one to happen. […] We have issued a number of denials even recently, and those continue to use reasoning that I believe was out of date at the time. “

The NYDIG first proposed an ETF on February 16 of last year, while the most recent deadline for approval was January 15. If approved, it would have become the first spot Bitcoin ETF in the United States.

US-based investors can gain exposure to BTC through Valkyrie’s latest ETF offering or through the popular ProShares BTC futures contract fund.. However, investors are still coveting a way to get direct exposure to the asset.

Across the border, Fidelity Canada launched a BTC ETF and mutual fund in December, while Brazilian and Latin American investors can take advantage of BTC spot ETFs. The question arises: When will a spot ETF land on the US shores?

With over 20 BTC-related ETFs awaiting approval or rejection in the US according to ETF.com, surely 2022 is the year.

