A new report from Chainalysis shows that the number of decentralized exchanges (DEX) is growing faster than all other types of cryptocurrency exchanges. But data from Similar Web shows that centralized exchanges are far from unpopular, with Binance registering 171 million visitors in October.

Chainalysis released a report on cryptocurrency exchanges on November 11 and provided an analysis breaking down exchanges based on their business models, including DEX, CEX, over-the-counter (OTC) brokers, derivatives platforms, and high-risk exchanges with minimal know-how requirements. to your customer (KYC).

According to data, the number of DEX between the first quarter of 2019 and the third quarter of 2021 increased more than 100% to approximately 205 in June of this year. Compared, the number of CEX temporarily increased from around 100 to 120, before dropping back to the 100 region within that period.

The number of OTC brokers also increased significantly, gaining around 50% to hit the 150 mark in Q3 2021. The number of derivatives exchanges increased slightly to around 125 in 2019, and since then it has basically remained in that region, while lHigh-risk exchanges burst in mid-2020 to around 150, before falling sharply below 100 in the third quarter of 2021.

Growth of active cryptocurrency exchanges. Source: Chainalysis

“Of course, the number of active exchanges in each category is not the only way to judge the health of those categories. After all, cryptocurrency companies don’t just survive, they need to grow their user base and the volume of transactions to prosper “, notes the report.

Across all categories however, the number of small exchanges has dropped, suggesting the exchange market can no longer support niche players. The lesson? Exchanges need to reach a mass audience, or a small audience of large-scale traders, in order to stay in business. – Chainalysis (@chainalysis) November 10, 2021

Chainalysis noted that the growing popularity of DEXs in the past two years has coincided with the “explosive growth of the DeFi category in general.” The firm highlighted that the total value received by DEXs grew from around USD 10 billion in July 2020 to a peak of USD 368 billion in May 2021, marking an increase of approximately 3579%.

Binance is still king

Despite the fact that in recent months it has faced intense scrutiny and pressure from regulators around the world, the data shows that the centralized exchange Binance remains ahead of its competitors.

Based on Similar Web data collected by Finbold, Binance had the highest web traffic of all exchanges in October, with a total of 171 million visitors. The figure represents a 12% increase compared to the previous month. Coinbase ranks second with 91 million visitors last month, and had a 31% increase in traffic compared to the previous month.

In particular, the third most popular exchange is PancakeSwap, a DEX operating on the Binance Smart Chain, with 25 million visitors and a 14% month-over-month increase. While Bybit ranks fourth with 24 million (8% less than in September).

Coingecko data shows that Binance is far ahead of its competitors in terms of volume, with the platform moving more than $ 33.3 billion in the last 24 hours. This figure is more than five times greater than the total for Coinbase, which is in second place, and which generated a volume of $ 6.6 billion in the same period.

On Thursday, the Wall Street Journal reported that Former Binance executives estimated that the company could be worth as much as $ 300 billion if it went public. It is unclear when or how Binance will go public, considering that it does not have a formal headquarters. However, the CEO, Changpeng Zhao said in September that Binance’s US subsidiary was considering an initial public offering (IPO) in 2024.

