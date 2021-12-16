December’s free update for Back 4 Blood arrives tomorrow with lots of additions

Back 4 Blood has been undoubtedly one of the cooperative titles of the year, and it does not surprise us at all, since it comes from the hand of Turtle Rock Studios, parents of the Left 4 Dead franchise. The title matazombies went on sale with a very good reception from both the public and the press, but that does not mean that it had several bugs or aspects to fix over time. And it seems that soon we will be able to see those arrangements, since December’s free update for Back 4 Blood is coming tomorrow with lots of additions.

All the additions that this update brings can be seen in the Back 4 Blood official website, but we can highlight the inclusion of progression within the offline campaign above the rest and more adjustments for the game’s difficulty, as there were many times that there was too great a disparity between the different difficulties.

It was an update that honestly needed the title, and it seems like Turtle Rock Studios has known where to find this update. Tomorrow we will have to be ready to download the update and continue enjoying eliminating hordes and hordes of zombies.