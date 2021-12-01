December PS + games confirmed

The last month of the year arrived and with it the new free games were officially announced for those with an active PlayStation Plus subscription. And it turns out that the list of titles leaked a few days ago is true, as stated by the official account of PlayStation in Spain through Twitter, although it seems that it was not yet time to reveal this information, since they deleted the post after a few minutes.

So, without further ado, we present you the games that you can enjoy at no additional cost to your subscription. as of December 7:

GodFall (PS5, PS4): An action RPG developed by Gearbox, responsible for the Borderlands saga, in which you can select your warrior class to go through challenging scenarios and dungeons to achieve the best possible loot for your character. It was one of the games that the new PlayStation console debuted with during its launch.

Then we have Deadly Shell, an incredible indie game that at first you might mistake it for a work by Miyazaki but that was done by Cold Symmetry, a small studio made up of industry veterans. It had a fairly successful release and was crowned Best Indie Debut of 2020 at the Game Awards.

And finally we have LEGO DC Supervillians, a fun action and adventure adventure that acts as a spin-off of the LEGO Batman trilogy, being the fourth game in the DC universe in the world of building blocks. In it you will take control of the most recognized evil characters in Gotham City, such as Harley Quinn and of course, the Joker, where you will enjoy great adventures, collecting collectibles on the stages and enjoying the fun scripts that LEGO games have. .

In related topics, the PS5 receives a major update and the end of the year offers from the PS Store are now available.

Via: Twitter