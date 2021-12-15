Sanamente.mx .-We have entered the last month of this 2021, festivities with the family and meetings with friends are beginning to be scheduled. And it is that this year we have found a rise and fall of emotions that we want to vent this December season. However, mishandling them can open the doors to excesses, not only in food but also in alcohol consumption and probably some kind of addiction.

Alcohol abuse is one of the most frequent problems that we can find in this December season, regardless of the health problems it can cause, it is one of the main reasons that generates traffic accidents, family violence, among others.

Reyna Khabie, director and founder of Emotions Life Center commented “Not only does alcohol consumption increase, addictions to some illegal substance and even factors such as gambling or codependency can go up in this time, reflecting a bad management of emotions. In addition to this, the holidays are provided for people who are going through a rehabilitation process to relapse again if they do not have adequate support “.

Faced with this situation, Reyna Khabie explained some situations in which an addiction can be generated or relapsed this season:

Follow the partyThis can be one of the main causes of generating an addiction, and that is that the festivities seem to be endless and sometimes, depending on the person, just one night is not enough. This is why we resort to “a dose” stronger than what is being consumed since the first does not generate the effect we are looking for and that is why we increase consumption levels. Evade emotionsContrary to what many may think, these parties of love and peace for some people are a nightmare. There is something called Christmas depression and it has to do with the closure of sentimental processes, here the affected person tries to reflect on what he did during the year and evaluate his achievements. Although it is also well known that cases of depression are more recurrent this season. The same familyAnother of the most important causes has to do with people who are going through a rehabilitation process, and that is that some aid centers have managed to perceive a slight drop in assistance and even recidivism from their patients. This is due to the fact that the inmate’s family, knowing that the patient is not yet ready, authorizes his departure or temporary withdrawal from the program to join the parties and meetings that are being prepared, without thinking about the damage that may be caused to them.

This is why, as the main warning sign, it is necessary to go to experts to help us channel our emotions, but, above all, to provide us with the tools for people to prevent and overcome an addiction issue.

Emotions Life Center, is the first rehabilitation center in Mexico that has a 90-day outpatient program, which integrates the patient and the family where it is not necessary to enter. Thanks to this method, the patient will continue to carry out their activities on a daily basis but always accompanied by the advice of specialists and professionals.

