We are completely immersed in the last month of the year and with it, also immersed in the latest releases that video on demand platforms have to offer us. In that sense, today we tell you everything that is new this week on Netflix, running December 6-12, 2021 and that has more than one twenty new titles between original and catalog films, series and documentaries, waiting for the highlights of the month. We recommend two of them before giving way to the complete list of premieres of the week.

The Boy from Asakusa – December 9

Asia is gaining a lot of ground on Netflix as of late and The Boy from Asakusa is further proof of that. It is a japanese biopic focused on the figure of the Japanese actor, director and comedian Takeshi kitano. In it, we are transferred to the 1960s, when Kitano left school to immerse himself in the theater, where he began to forge the beginning of his successful career.

Inspector Koo – December 11

At the height of the original korean productions, Netflix receives this week Inspector Koo, a thriller with touches of comedy and action starring Lee Young-ae and that presents us the story of a lonely ex-cop who investigates fraud and crime scenes to try to find a serial killer who is closer than she thinks.

