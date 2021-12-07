There are barely a few weeks until the end of the current year 2021 and the video on demand platforms are trying to dismiss it with content for all tastes and, as is usual at this time, with the occasional Christmas movie. In that sense, today we tell you everything that is new this week on Prime Video, which runs December 6-12, 2021 and that adds five contents to the service of Amazon. We recommend two of them before going through the complete list so that you can see which ones interest you and which ones are not.

The Expanse (Season 6) – December 10

One of the greatest exponents of the space science fiction television of the last five years returns with his sixth season this week to Prime Video. The series takes us to a distant future in which humanity has already colonized different planets of the Solar System and in which a detective must investigate a disappearance that hides much more than meets the eye and that could threaten the entire human race.

Encounter – December 10

The Science fiction is the queen of the week on Prime Video also with Encounter, an original film starring actors of the stature of Riz Ahmed and Octavia Spencer and that tells the story of an ex-marine who returns home after several trips to war zones to realize that an alien species of insects is taking over people’s bodies.

All this week’s premieres on Prime Video

The Ferragnez – The Series (9/12)

The Expanse T6 (10/12)

Be careful what you wish for (12/10)

Encounter (10/12)

Tampa Baes (10/12)

