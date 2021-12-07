With the year about to reach its inevitable end, the video on demand platforms want to liven up these important dates in the best possible way: with quality content. In that sense, today we tell you everything that is new this week on HBO Max, running December 6-12, 2021 and that premieres two new series that you should not lose track of. We tell you everything you need to know about them while waiting to know the dates of premiere of catalog movies that should hit the service this month even though they don’t have a set date yet.

Landscapers – December 8

The fireproof Olivia Colman and David Thewlis (the iconic Remus Lupine in Harry Potter) star in this black comedy miniseries in which a married couple becomes the center of media attention when they are discovered two corpses buried in the garden from your home. Without really knowing how, both end up inventing a parallel reality in which they are the heroes of the story.

And Just Like That – December 9

The legendary Sex and the City Returns with a sequel in the form of a ten episode miniseries and under the title And Just Like That. The series follows Carrie, Miranda, and Charlotte as they explore what the friendship once they are in their 50s. We will receive a new episode every week, as usual on HBO Max, so if you are a fan of this universe you will be entertained for the next few months.

HBO Max, now available on Xbox

All this week’s premieres on HBO Max