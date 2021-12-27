The year 2021 ends and we are already preparing for a 2022 that promises to arrive full of emotions. And not only we prepare ourselves, but also some video on demand platforms willing to continue offering us interesting content. Today, in that sense, we tell you everything that is new this week on Prime Video, which runs from December 27, 2021 to January 2, 2022 and that adds a single new title. We tell you what it is and what you can expect from this week’s premiere on the subscription service of Amazon.

The Refuge – December 30

Starring Loles León and Leo Harlem, The shelter is a family comedy Christmas cut perfect to see on these dates. The film tells the story of a movie star in low hours and an emerging heartthrob who tries to displace the former through the agent of both actors. All this while they are in a mountain refuge, with snow around and surrounded by many characters wanting to have fun.

