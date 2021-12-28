This year is about to end and from the video on demand platforms they want to celebrate it with premieres at the height of 2021 that has been full of good news for film and series lovers after a rather unfortunate 2020. In that sense, today we tell you everything that is new this week on Disney +, which runs from December 27, 2021 to January 2, 2022 and that adds a fortnight of new releases among which a new adventure set in the Star Wars universe stands out. We recommend two contents before giving way to the complete list.

The Boba Fett Book – December 29

There is no doubt that Star wars It is one of the great franchises of all time and the fact that almost half a century later it is still riding the crest of the wave is the best proof of this. Now Disney + premieres The Book of Boba Fett, a spin-off of the also successful series The Mandalorian focused on the characters of Boba Fett and Fennec Shand. The series will premiere one episode a week until the seven installments that make up this galactic fiction are broadcast.

Murder on the Orient Express – December 31

The prolific writer Agatha christie allowed us to live all kinds of adventures full of mystery. Now these works continue to receive film adaptations, as is the case of Murder on the Orient Express of 2017. Directed by and starring Kenneth Branagh, in this film the detective Hercules Poirot he gets on the legendary Orient Express, where he discovers that a murder has occurred of which all passengers are suspects.

All premieres this week on Disney +

The Boba Fett Book (12/29)

The David Choe Show (12/29)

Mixed-ish T1-2 (12/29)

Drain the Oceans S3 (12/29)

Rescue from the Deep (12/31)

Murder on the Orient Express (12/31)

Goodbye Christopher Robin (12/31)

My big night (12/31)

Sheep Don’t Miss The Train (12/31)

Alvin and the Chipmunks (12/31)

Alvin and the Chipmunks 2 (12/31)

Alvin and the Chipmunks 3 (12/31)

Alvin and the Chipmunks: Party on Wheels (12/31)

