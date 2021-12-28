The year 2021 comes to an end and it does so in style with video on demand platforms offering us all kinds of content to spend the holidays in the best possible way. It is also the case of HBO Max. And it is that today we tell you everything that is new this week on HBO Max, running from December 27, 2021 to January 2, 2022, with three high-level premieres. We recommend two of them before giving way to the complete list of news for the next seven days.

A Very British Scandal – December 29

From the hand of BBC and Amazon Studios, A Very British Scandal is a three-episode miniseries that tells the true story of the Divorce of the Duke and Duchess of Argyll, Ian Campbell and Margaret Campbell, whose public fallout led to one of the most notorious legal cases of the 20th century. The series features a stellar cast led by the magnificent Paul Bettany and Claire Foy, so the interpretive quality is more than assured.

Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts – January 1

One of the most anticipated releases of the year 2022 arrives precisely on the first day of the year. And it is that HBO Max has reserved the best to start the year in style. We talk about Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts, a documentary film in which the actors of the cast and also the directors of the films meet for the first time on the stages of the mythical magical saga to celebrate the twentieth anniversary of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, the film that started the legend.

