Just a week after the month change occurs, Microsoft has just announced the new Games with Gold games for December 2021 that can be enjoyed on Xbox consoles at no additional cost thanks to the Xbox Live Gold or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription, which includes the online gaming service for Microsoft consoles. Once again, this month there will be four new games, two Xbox One titles and two Xbox 360 titles, all of them compatible with the new Xbox Series X | S thanks to the backwards compatibility system.

First, The Escapists 2 (Xbox One) will be available all month to offer escapes from the most dangerous prisons in the world. From December 16 to January 15 you can download Tropico 5 – Penultimate Edition (Xbox Games). As for Xbox 360 titles, players will be able to access Orcs Must Dir! from December 1 to December 15 already Insanely Twisted shadow planet from December 16 to 31.

The Escapists 2

Time to create your own prisoner and try escape from the most dangerous prisons. In the second installment of The Escapists they have improved the combat system and added a multiplayer mode for 4 people. Study an escape plan, either alone or as a team and seek freedom. However, no one said it was easy. To achieve your goal you must create all kinds of tools and weapons that are essential for everything to go according to plan. The Escapists 2 has texts in Spanish. The PC version can be played with a controller as it has full compatibility with said peripheral.

More details of The Escapists 2

Tropico 5

It is a city building and management video game, developed by Haemimont Games and distributed by Kalypso Media. It’s the fifth installment in the main series, this time with more realistic graphics and redesigns. Here we become the governor of an island, which must take into account each of the economic, production, political, military factors and many other things in order to offer a good quality of life to the inhabitants.

More details of Tropico 5

Orcs Must Die!

It is an action video game developed and distributed by Robot Entertainment. The story of this title focuses on a group of magical warriors who have the goal of protecting the cracks that open between the human world and the world of the dead, They call themselves “The Order”. After so many battles against the Orc enemies, the player takes the role of the last warrior of the Order, so he must take care of protecting the human world.