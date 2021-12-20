A few days before the end of the year, video on demand platforms offer us an escape route thanks to their varied content. That is also the case of the Disney. In that sense, today we tell you everything that is new this week on Disney +, which runs from December 20-26, 2021 and that adds seven new titles to the platform’s catalog. We recommend two of them before giving way to the complete list of news that you cannot miss in the next seven days.

Charm – December 24

The new one disney animated film es Encanto and after passing through theaters it now lands on the Disney + platform. The film tells us the story of the Madrigal, a colombian family in which all members have a special gift. All but one. Mirabel doesn’t have any power, but when she sees that the magic in her home might be fading, she believes that she might be the only one capable of fixing it.

Bridge of Spies – December 24

The fantastic duo Steven Spielberg and Tom Hanks comes to Disney + with The Bridge of Spies, one of the best films that the American filmmaker has come to fruition in recent years. In it, we are told about a lawyer who is involved in the Cold War when he is in charge of defending Rudolf Abel, accused of spying for the Soviets.

All premieres this week on Disney +

Those wonderful years (12/22)

A Christmas Carol (12/22)

The Boat T1-3 (22/12)

Cars SOS T8 (12/22)

Charm (12/24)

The Bridge of Spies (12/24)

Black Nativity (12/24)

