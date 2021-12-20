Video on demand platforms are beginning to say goodbye to the year and they do so with premieres for all tastes. That is also the case with the subscription service of Amazon. And it is that today we tell you everything that is new this week on Prime Video, which runs December 20-26, 2021 and that adds two new premieres to offer us entertainment over the next few days, to which must be added the closing of the first season of The Wheel of Time. We recommend one of these titles before going to the complete list.

Being the Ricardos – December 21

One of the great winners of the 2021 Golden Globes nominations is Being the Ricardos, a film starring Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem (both nominated for the aforementioned award) and that tells us the true story of television pioneer Lucille Ball during the production of the series I Love Lucy, when Lucy and her husband face a crisis It could end their careers and their marriage.

All this week’s premieres on Prime Video

Being the Ricardos (12/21)

Antebellum (12/23)

