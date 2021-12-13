A new week is coming, one in which we are getting closer and closer to the end of the year, and it does so again loaded with premieres on all video on demand platforms. In that sense, today we tell you everything that is new this week on Netflix, running from December 13-19, 2021 and that adds a new fifteen premieres between films, series and documentaries, although with a clear protagonist: Geralt de Rivia. We recommend two of these contents before giving way to the complete list.

Elite: Short Stories Holidays Edition – December 15

One of the Spanish productions Netflix’s most popular returns, but not with a new season yet, but with more episodes of its short stories. This Wednesday a new story starring Phillipe, Caye and Felipe, with more short stories arriving later this month. A way to continue delving into these characters that will continue in the already confirmed fifth season of Elite.

The Witcher (Season 2) – December 17

The first season of The Witcher took very little time to establish itself as one of the most successful Netflix series worldwide and now it is about to return with a second delivery that many already rate as best in all respects. The medieval fantasy starring Henry Cavill, Freya Allan and Anya Chalotra will continue to tell us the history of the Continent from the perspective of Geralt de Rivia, Ciri de Cintra and Yennefer de Vengerberg.

