Every time we get closer to the Christmas period and from the video on demand platforms they celebrate it with new releases so that we can spend some warm parties at home and with content to watch. In that sense, today we tell you everything that is new this week on Prime Video, which runs from December 13-19, 2021 and that has four premieres, including a new Spanish production, this time in the form of a cooking reality show. We recommend two of these novelties before giving way to the complete list of what reaches the service of Amazon in the next seven days.

A quiet place December 2 – 13

The first installment of A Quiet Place hit theaters in 2018 and soon found a place in the hearts of sports fans. terror. This same year the second half has landed with a reception equal to or even higher than the first. Now, at last, we will have the opportunity to see it on a platform after its passage through theaters and Prime Video incorporates it into its catalog this week. Another chance to see the magnificent Emily blunt in this promising horror franchise.

Celebrity Bake Off Spain – December 16

The cooking programs They have reached enormous popularity in recent years and Amazon has wanted to create its own experience in that regard. We talk about Celebrity Bake Off Spain, a program in which different famous spanish They will meet and try to claim victory in the field of confectionery, probably one of the most complex sectors of gastronomy.

All this week’s premieres on Prime Video

A Quiet Place 2 (12/13)

Once upon a time in Hollywood (12/13)

Celebrity Bake Off Spain (16/12)

The Grand Tour Presents: Carnage A Trois (12/17)

