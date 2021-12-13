Christmas is approaching and the contents related to this theme are gradually being incorporated into the main video on demand platforms. However, there is also room for much more. In that sense, today we tell you everything that is new this week on Disney +, which runs from December 13-19, 2021 and that adds more than a fortnight of novelties between films, series, documentaries and children’s content. We recommend two of the premieres of the next seven days before giving way to the full list.

The Last Duel – December 15

The last movie of Ridley scott It hit theaters a few weeks ago and, after a few discreet numbers but a good reception in terms of public satisfaction, it is now preparing to arrive at Disney +. The last duel transports us to the Middle Ages to tell us a true story in which two knights duel after one of them accuses the other of having abused his wife. The film has a spectacular cast consisting of Jodie Comer, Matt Damon and Adam Driver.

Family Guy (Season 20) – December 15

One of the series of satirical animation most popular of all time returns with a twentieth season, showing that there are still many people willing to enjoy the follies of Peter griffin and his peculiar family. Now this season 20 he joins Disney + to delight fans of this type of content, who can also enjoy The Simpsons.

All premieres this week on Disney +

The last duel (12/15)

Ron makes a mistake (12/15)

Foodtastic (12/15)

Family Guy T20 (12/15)

Spider-Man T2 (12/15)

The Most Dangerous in Africa T4-6 (12/15)

Predators also fail T1 (12/15)

The king who tricked Hitler (12/17)

Arendelle Castle Christmas Log: Cut Paper Edition (12/17)

D-Day Witnesses (12/17)

Miraculous World: The Adventures of Ladybug in Shanghai, The Legend of Lady Dragon (12/17)

Independence Day: Counterattack (12/17)

Did it have to be him? (12/17)

Sorry if I call you love (12/17)

