It’s been a few weeks since HBO Max will arrive in Spain and the video on demand platform begins to catch the appropriate pace of premieres. After the arrival of a long-awaited series like the sequel to Sex and the City, now the service continues to add new features. Today we tell you everything that is new this week on HBO Max, running from December 13-19, 2021 and that incorporates three interesting novelties. We recommend two of them before giving way to the complete list.

Harley Quinn (seasons 1 and 2) – December 15

This fiction animated Harley Quinn’s was very successful since its first season in 2019 and has not stopped having it in all this time. Now HBO Max adds to its catalog the first two seasons of the series starring Kaley Cuoco (Harley’s voice) so you can enjoy a different Harley than the one DC has been presenting to us in the Warner movies.

Station Eleven – December 16

This new HBO Max miniseries starring Mackenzie davis tells the story of a group of survivors to a devastating pandemic that they must now rebuild their lives after losing everything they had. For now we do not have much more information about it, so we will have to wait to know the reception of a series that, yes, points out ways.

HBO Max shows first picture of Harry Potter reunion twenty years later

All this week’s premieres on HBO Max