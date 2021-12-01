LaSalud.mx.- The Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) infection destroys CD4 lymphocytes, which have as function activate the immune system in the presence of infections or cancer. After HIV infection, the immune system tries to eliminate the virus that destroys CD4 cells. After a variable time, which can range from a few months to more than 10 years, during which the person with HIV may not show any symptoms, different infectious diseases and cancers appear associated with the serious deterioration of the immune defense system.

Acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (AIDS) is the set of clinical manifestations derived from loss of immunodeficiency, which are secondary to HIV infection, and is the final expression of the disease.

According to information from the Ministry of Health (SSA), in Mexico, 7 thousand 314 people have been diagnosed with HIV / AIDS during the first two quarters of 2021. With this figure, there are 322 thousand 987 people with this diagnosis from 1983 to 2021.

Of this registry, 81.3% of the cases are detected in men, while 18.7% correspond to women. The age group with the highest number of registered cases corresponds to a population between 25 and 29 years old, with a total of 64,419 cases registered in this period.

Against this background, the importance of sensitizing the population on the use of condoms during sexual intercourse, as well as on the use of new and sterilized syringes in the event of any type of injection, stands out. In the same way, it is important to carry out the corresponding detection tests to prevent and detect HIV in a timely manner, especially in the global context caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, since it has been found that a contagion by the SARS-CoV-2 virus could have greater complications in people living with HIV.

This December 1, the World AIDS Day, under the motto “End inequality, end the pandemic, end AIDS”, A reminder that global inequalities impact people’s access to health.

UNAIDS calls on all of us to contribute to making the world a healthier place, seeking to place people with HIV at the center of the conversation and eliminate stigma and discrimination towards them. By joining forces, it is possible to end the existing stigma towards people living with this disease and focus on their care.

RGP