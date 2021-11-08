Debut Apple Watch with these Amazon offers

These offers cannot be found in the official Apple store, but in the section that exists on Amazon. Here you can find official products of the company with full guarantees. That is, just like it is bought in an official store, you will have a 2-year guarantee. The first of these with Apple and the second with Amazon itself. Below we show you the main discounts that we have been able to find.

The sales on the Apple Watch Series 6

Keep in mind that in Apple Watch you can find two versions: GPS and LTE. In the first of these the Internet connection is made only through Wifi and that is why it is completely dependent on the iPhone. It must be borne in mind that in this case there is a more attractive price and it remains even lower thanks to the following discounts.