Debut Apple Watch with these Amazon offers

Christmas is just around the corner, and without a doubt one of the best gifts you can give is an Apple Watch. Now is an ideal time to purchase it, since after the recent announcement of the Apple Watch Series 7 previous generations have been reduced. That is, if you are not a person who has a need to have the latest technology on the market, now is the time to get a smart watch at a reduced price.
These offers cannot be found in the official Apple store, but in the section that exists on Amazon. Here you can find official products of the company with full guarantees. That is, just like it is bought in an official store, you will have a 2-year guarantee. The first of these with Apple and the second with Amazon itself. Below we show you the main discounts that we have been able to find.
The sales on the Apple Watch Series 6
Keep in mind that in Apple Watch you can find two versions: GPS and LTE. In the first of these the Internet connection is made only through Wifi and that is why it is completely dependent on the iPhone. It must be borne in mind that in this case there is a more attractive price and it remains even lower thanks to the following discounts.
- 40mm versions:
- Red aluminum case and red sport strap: 17.30 euros discount
- Graphite Aluminum Case and Black Sport Band: 30 euros discount
- Gold Aluminum Case and Pink Sport Band: 20 euros discount
- Blue Aluminum Case and Blue Sport Band: 30 euros discount
- 44mm versions:
- Graphite Aluminum Case and Black Sport Band: 22 euros discount
- Blue Aluminum Case and Blue Sport Band: 30 euros discount
- Red aluminum case and red sport strap: 80 euros discount
In the event that you want to have a constant connection, it is best to acquire the GPS + LTE version. Obviously, in order to take advantage of it, you must hire a specific plan, and the available discounts are as follows:
- 40mm versions:
- Steel case in silver with Milanese Loop bracelet: 193 euros discount.
- Red Aluminum Case with Red Sport Band: 102 euros discount
- Blue Aluminum Case and Blue Sport Band: 50 euros discount
- Graphite steel case with black sport strap: 162 euros discount
- Silver steel case with white sport strap: 50 euros discount
- Gold Aluminum Case with Pink Sport Band: 50 euros discount
- 44mm versions:
- Graphite steel case with black sport strap: 100 euros discount
- Silver steel case with white sport strap: 60 euros discount
- Gold Aluminum Case with Pink Sport Band: 50 euros discount
- Blue Aluminum Case and Blue Sport Band: 50 euros discount
- Red Aluminum Case with Red Sport Band: 50 euros discount
Other Apple Watch on sale
In addition to the Series 6, on Amazon you can also find other really interesting discounts on models such as the Apple Watch Series 3. Although several years have passed since it was officially presented, keep in mind that it has the basics to monitor your health and receive notifications on your wrist.
- 38mm versions:
- Space Gray Aluminum Case with Black Sport Band: 20 euros discount
- Silver Aluminum Case with White Sport Band: 20 euros discount
- 42mm versions:
- Space Gray Aluminum Case with Black Sport Band: 20 euros discount
- Silver Aluminum Case with White Sport Band: 52 euros discount