11/17/2021 Act. At 11:41 CET

EFE

The debt of the Public Administrations at the end of September amounted to 1,432 billion euros, a new record, though its weight in relation to the national GDP moderated seven tenths, so the ratio has gone from 122.8% in the second quarter to 122.1% In the third.

This is clear from the data published this Wednesday by the Bank of Spain, which reflects a 0.9% increase in public debt in September compared to the previous month, equivalent to 129 million more.

The figure supposes a new all-time high surpassing the June figure, when the debt reached 1,424 trillion.

Nevertheless, its relative weight in relation to national GDP shows a downward trend since it peaked at 125.3% in the first quarter.

Sources from the Ministry of Economy have pointed out that the records known this Wednesday are compatible with the estimates of the Government, which plans to close 2021 with the debt around the 119.5% of GDP, since in the next few months there will be expirations.

Most of the indebtedness at the end of September corresponds to the State, which accounts for almost 87% of the total with 1,244 billion euros, 6.2% more than a year ago.

The debt of the autonomous communities grew by 3.4% compared to September 2020, up to 312,177 million, while that of local corporations fell by 5.6%, to 22,422 million.

The indebtedness of the Social Security administrations added another 91,855 million euros, which represents a 22% increase in the interannual rate.

The figures corresponding to the different administrations do not add up to the total debt due to the existence of 294,311 million of regional debt and Social Security that also counts the State as a creditor.

By instruments, long-term debt securities account for the largest amount, with 1,153 trillion euros, compared to 79,915 million in short-term securities and another 194,000 million in loans.