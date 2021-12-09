Blaine Luetkemeyer, Representative of the House of Representatives for Missouri, took up the issue of large companies that exercise control over vast swaths of the Internet, something that raised concerns about the invasion in the cryptocurrency space.

At a hearing on digital assets held Wednesday in the House Financial Services Committee, Luetkemeyer approached Bitfury CEO and former Comptroller of the Currency Brian Brooks to say that major tech companies, such as Instagram, Facebook (now Meta) and Twitter, “control people on their platforms.” Luetkemeyer wondered if this level of control could extend to undue influence for the deployment of a digital dollar.

“The goal of cryptocurrencies is to have true decentralization,” Brooks said. “The projects that succeed will be the ones that achieve it. Bitcoin succeeded because there were literally millions of participants in the network of nodes, and thus there is no Twitter CEO to close your account, there is no JPMorgan CEO to take away your account. credit card”.

Brian Brooks, CEO of Bitfurty, addresses the House Financial Services Committee on December 8

The Bitfury CEO added that he believed that companies unable to meet this standard would be relegated to the “ash heap of history”, that is, they would lose their relevance and would be largely forgotten. In his written statement to the commission, Brooks implied that a decentralized Internet would be better “than an Internet largely controlled by five large companies”:

“The policy for cryptocurrencies must take into account not only the new risks that are introduced into the system, but also the risks of the current system that are solved with decentralization.”

For many of the legislators present at the hearing on Digital Assets and the Future of Finance, the goal appears to be to gain a greater understanding of the existing space rather than how they might be able to provide a clear regulatory framework for cryptocurrencies and blockchain for the future. The six CEOs in attendance from Circle, Paxos, Coinbase Inc, Stellar Development Foundation, FTX and Bitfury have answered questions such as those regarding ransomware attacks, quantum computing and price volatility.

This story is in development and may be updated as the House committee hearing is ongoing.

