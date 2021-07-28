EFE.- The number of deaths from Covid-19 increased considerably in the last week compared to the previous one, 21%, with about 70,000 registered deaths, according to the latest epidemiological report from the World Health Organization (WHO) published today.

Despite the fact that deaths from Covid-19 increased in all regions, especially in America (29%) and Southeast Asia (30%), in Europe deaths remained at similar figures to the previous week.

On the other hand, the number of Covid-19 infections from July 18 to 25 increased by 8% compared to the previous week, that is, about 3.8 million new cases were registered, mainly due to the increase in America, of 30%, and in the western Pacific, 25%.

With all this, ehe total number of infections since the Covid-19 pandemic began reached 194.6 million and deaths have reached 4,170.155, while almost 3.7 billion doses of vaccines have been administered worldwide, according to WHO data.

In the last week, the countries that registered the highest number of new Covid-19 infections were the United States, Brazil, Indonesia, the United Kingdom and India.

The Delta variant of the coronavirus, one of the most worrisome to the WHO, was identified in the last week in 8 new countries, with which it is already in 132 nations.

