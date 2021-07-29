In 2020, the number of deaths registered in Mexico caused by Covid-19 amounted to 201,1163. The Inegi reported, amounting to 35.3% higher than the revised figure of 148,629 cases registered by the Ministry of Health at the end of last year.

Why were the deaths higher?

According to information from El Universal, the revised data from the Ministry of Health is correct. But it only refers to deaths in hospitals, and what the Inegi it is all that large volume of deaths from the pandemic. Which are being registered both in hospitals and in houses, streets and other places. Hence the difference.

As a result of the above, the number of deaths in the country exceeded one million deaths in one year for the first time since the registration was carried out.

ON COUNTING DEATHS

During 2020 in Mexico they were accounted for, through the administrative records generated from the death certificates provided by the Civil Registry offices. Forensic Medical Services and statistical notebooks provided by the Public Ministry Agencies. A total of one million 86 thousand 94 cases, a figure 45.2% higher than that reported a year earlier.

The death rate registered for every 10,000 inhabitants was 86. Higher by 27 units with respect to the definitive information of the previous year.

Excess mortality

In the period from 2015 to 2019, a total of 749 thousand 500 deaths were expected from January to December 2020 and occurred 1,075,779. Based on these results, there is an excess of mortality from all causes of 326,279, equivalent to 43.5%.

58.8% of deaths correspond to men, while 41.1% to women. In 756 cases the sex was not specified. By age group, the highest proportion of deaths is concentrated in people aged 65 years and over (605,662, equivalent to 55.8%).

States with the MOST deaths from COVID-19

The highest rates of deaths registered per 10,000 inhabitants per entity of habitual residence occurred in Mexico City with 116, Chihuahua with 105, Sonora with 94, Morelos and Veracruz de Ignacio de la Llave with 93. In contrast, the entities that reported the lowest rates were Quintana Roo with 59, Baja California Sur with 61, Querétaro with 63 and Aguascalientes with 67.

The most dangerous places in the country

Now, in the particular case of Mexico, the Ministry of Health (SSa) published a list with the municipalities or mayors in which they have registered more deaths by coronavirus. It is striking that within the first places are two locations in Mexico City.

Puebla (Puebla) – 2,613

Iztapalapa (Mexico City) – 2,359

Ciudad Juarez (Chihuahua) – 2,171

Gustavo A. Madero (Mexico City) – 2,153

Ecatepec (State of Mexico) – 2 thousand 005

In this sense, despite the fact that the measures within the capital of the country have been tightened, they have been insufficient. The trend continues to rise and there is an imminent risk of returning the color red within the epidemic traffic light. In the event that it happens, mobility would be restricted with the intention of seeking to mitigate contagions.

