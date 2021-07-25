Today we bring you the Death’s Door review, but we consider that before immersing ourselves in it, it is necessary to give credit to those who have made it possible. And is that Return Digital is one of those companies that have a gift, a magic or a divine touch that allows them to discover gems in the world of video games. During the E3 We were able to take a quick look at one of those gems that at first could go unnoticed in the eyes of many, due to the large number of games we saw during the presentations, but that Personally, it seemed like a game full of pampering and worthy of the line Return Digital.

This publisher has shown us jewel after jewel of video games over the years, among which we can find, for example, Hotline Miami, which transported us to the eighties with an orgy of blood and violence. We can also go through the frantic action of Shadow warrior, the convoluted logic puzzles of The Talos Principle, the ballet of bullets My Friend Pedro or the most recent The Messenger.

Each and every one of these titles is full of fun and personality, something that in my opinion, it is increasingly difficult to find in the sector. That is why I am pleased to say that the game that we are going to analyze today perfectly fulfills all these characteristics worthy of a delivery with personality and full of pampering. Without further ado, we begin the Death’s Door review, an action and adventure game developed by Acid Nerve and published by Return Digital.

Death’s Door Review – Xbox Series X

A downy friend

The story of Death’s door It begins with our protagonist arriving at his job at the Reapers of Souls office. As soon as we arrive, we are entrusted to go in search of a soul to reap, a task that initially seems simple but nothing is further from reality, since just when we were about to achieve it, things go wrong and we are immersed in a even more arduous mission.

Without going into spoilers, we can tell you that the story of Death’s door It is very good, its narration, even taking its time to develop it, is full of details and winks to which we must pay attention, which will allow us to discover the relationships between the characters that swarm the world.

And is that the world of Death’s door It is the other side of the story coin, since, if on the one hand we have an interesting story and characters, the world in which their adventures take place must be just as attractive, and as you can guess, it is. Each zone of the mapping exudes unique personality and it allows everything to make sense, that each of the characters and the areas of the game feel connected to the story and do not clash for a second, maintaining the care for them at all times.

We will find a large number of enemies with a very original visual design, as well as characters with a lot of personality such as Caravasija, who will sometimes remind us of Solaire de Astora, from Dark souls.

Hit and roll, hit and roll

The gameplay of Death’s door At first it may seem simple, hitting, rolling to dodge attacks and occasionally shooting with the bow, but in reality we are only seeing the tip of the iceberg. As soon as we get to the controls, the playable influence of two sagas is perfectly noticeable: The legend of zelda for exploration and Dark souls in combat.

As I have commented previously, exploration drinks from the waters of The Legend of Zelda, since, as we travel the world, we will use new gadgets, weapons and elements of the scene to unlock new areas, which were initially inaccessible. As for example, in the first bars we can use the arrows of our bow to launch them into cauldrons of fire and make them ignite, in order to burn cobwebs.

Little by little, and as we explore this wide interconnected world, we will obtain new weapons, such as an umbrella or abilities such as being able to launch fireballs. Obtaining some of them is quite peculiar and surprising. This also favors exploration, since the stage is full of puzzles and secrets.

But it is useless to have an arsenal of weapons without a combat to match, and that is, Death’s Door combat meets perfectly. If we stop to see the combat system from a high level, we can fall into the error of identifying it as hitting, rolling and repeating, but nothing is further from the truth. Under this premise we find a precise game with sometimes demanding timing, either by the type of fight or by the number of opponents.

And it is at this point where we see the influence of Dark Souls shine, since the game does not give time to doubt, and In a few seconds, a combat that you had mastered can turn against you. In combat we will have a life bar divided into impacts that we can receive and another bar for the use of skills.

To regain vitality, we must first find seeds around the stage, which we can plant in pots scattered around it. Once the seed is planted, a plant will grow, which will recover all the lost health and will wither. On the other hand, the use of skills is recharged for each hit made to an enemy, thus allowing us to make a more intensive use of the skills that we can select at any time with a press on the crosshead.

Every time our character dies, he will reappear in the last used world gate, but that’s not all, since every defeated enemy, except for the bosses, will reappear, as well as the plants that were withered will have returned to bloom and remain the world’s shortcuts unlocked.

The structure of the world will also remind us of the Souls, in this case, more specifically of Demon’s Souls, as we will find a wide world interconnected through doors with a common nexus of rest that is La Sala de las Puertas, where the office of the reapers is also located. In it we can spend the souls obtained during combat in improvements for our feathery friend, which are divided into strength, dexterity, haste and magic.

Feathers with stylus

The graphic aspect of Death’s door It is magnificent, each character and setting are full of care and details that make the game a feast for the eyes. Each area of ​​the world has its own personality, such as The Room of Doors, which is shown completely in grayscale, except for key objects and for the weapons of our protagonist. But that’s not all, since the rest of the areas that make up the world are at the same level.

The game makes great use of real-time lighting, as well as the selection of color for each situation, which allows to capture a visual and impressive power in many situations and all this accompanied by striking particle effects in examples such as leaves and feathers, that make the game look superb at 4K in ours Xbox series x.

In the sound section we find ourselves before a game narrated through dialogue without voices and that all the musical weight falls on the soundtrack, on the sound effects of the environment and those of the combat.

The soundtrack consists of 50 musical pieces that are measured to the millimeter with each situation, showing us piano pieces for bucolic areas and the rudeness of percussion in areas of intense combat. A special mention to the latter, and is that, for example, in one of the areas of the game we find a series of platforms that move in a synchronized way throughout the level.

If we pay attention, we will hear that the impact of the displacement of the platforms coincides with the percussion of the soundtrack and the level of detail that the game has is such that when we pause the game, we will see that the music continues, but the stage stops and it is at the time of resuming the game that we can notice that all the platforms are synchronized again to go to the beat of the soundtrack.

All this means that in the audiovisual aspect it surpasses any expectation for a game created by 8 developers.

Conclution

Death’s door is one of the surprises of the year, a game that exudes quality and personality for each of its feathers, which has known very well to pay tribute to the games in which it is inspired and which has managed to go further, surprising players with solid, fun and addictive adventure and gameplay. With a spectacular audiovisual section, a fairly extensive soundtrack of 50 songs and which is postulated as one of the games of the year.