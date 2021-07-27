This week has been quite special for Death’s Door, as there has been a lot of news, praise and updates on the title developed by Acid Nerve that have catapulted it to the top for being one of the best games released recently. Now, Death’s Door celebrates 100,000 players in its first week, which makes it the game of the moment due to the large amount of good comments it has received from the press.

Through its official count On Twitter, developer Acid Nerve posted a video thanking all gamers for the immense support they have given the game. In this video, the excellent notes he has received from the press appear, in addition to making the 100,000 players official in his first week. It should be noted that this number of players is the sum between the PC and Xbox platforms.

Over 100,000 players have stepped through Death’s Door in the first week! Thank you so much for the support and love for our little crow. pic.twitter.com/6Pi6Py5ZUN – ACIDNERVE / DEATH’S DOOR (@acidnerve) July 26, 2021

Phil Spencer also joined in the excitement of Death’s Door

Undoubtedly they have been some excellent days for Death’s Door, a beautiful and excellent game that has captured all the looks and good comments (including us). Following this, the developers have said the following (translated): «Over 100,000 players have passed through Death’s Door in the first week! Thank you very much for your support and love for our little crow.

Only good words and compliments have gone out for a game that It is already painted as one of the best of this 2021. Time will tell if it reaches higher numbers and if it wins any accolades at the Game Awards at the end of the year. What is certain is that today, the title is being a success, with great possibilities of joining Game Pass in the future because it is exclusive to Xbox on consoles.

