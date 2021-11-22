Now that the nominees for The Game Awards 2021 have already been announced, the conversation revolves around the six titles competing for the Game of the year, the most important award of the ceremony that will take place on December 9. The six nominees for Game of the Year are Deathloop, It Takes Two, Metroid Dread, Psychonauts 2, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart and Resident Evil Village.

This time we will focus on Deathloop And on the reasons why and why it shouldn’t be the Game of the year 2021.

Why should I win Game of the Year?

Deathloop it’s an exercise cool execution whose idea is based on a time loop that must be traveled as many times as necessary to find the correct order of steps to eliminate various targets before midnight falls.

This implies that the player explore possibilities and cause routine changes of objectives throughout the four phases of the day and the four districts into which the map is divided.

On the other hand, it has a stylized visual section that, without reaching cel-shading, embraces a flavor of graphic novel with dyes pulp guaranteed to age gracefully.

One reality is that Deathloop it leaves the concepts that are usually seen in the first person.

Why you shouldn’t win Game of the Year

Although its concept is attractive, the gameplay mechanics are similar to those of Dishonored, that is, action and stealth in the first person with the use of weapons, gadgets and special abilities.

Deathloop leaves the feeling that ArkaneGames limited itself to transferring the Dishonored system to the concept of the time loop And, even though the final result is good, it is clear that for the developer the concept had to be above the innovation in gameplay.

Unlike other titles that have been in the shortlist of Game of the year, it is unlikely that Deathloop Generate conversation beyond what happens at the 2021 Game Awards and its eventual arrival on Xbox.