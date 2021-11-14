Deathloop: meet the best secrets and easter eggs of the game

We collect you the best Easter eggs of Deathloop, the action game from Arkane Studios that introduces us to a time loop full of secrets on your PS5.

Video games Arkane have the habit of including several easter eggs on previous titles and references to creations of neighboring studios of Bethesda. His latest production, Deathloop, it is not far behind, so in this note we will present you the best easter eggs that you can find in the action video game of Arkane Studios.

Code 0451

The start of Deathloop takes us to a location blocked by a code door. However, the game assures us that we already know it. This is a reference to Colt’s memory leak, but also a reference to recycled code in video games like System Shock and Deus Ex: 0451. If you try to enter these numbers as soon as the campaign starts, nothing will happen, but you will receive the trophy “Old habits are hard to kill” with a phrase from the protagonist: “Hey. Old habits don’t die ”. Did you catch the wink right away?

Deathloop files

On trips through loops Deathloop You will be able to find several “fichines” or “arcade machines” with titles of Bethesda, although with some tweaks to their names: Hellcrasher (Doom), Honorless (Dishonored), Super Honorless (Dishonored 2), Touch of the Strange (Dishonored: Death of the outsider), YERP ’17 (Prey), The Bad Inside (The Evil Within), Skydaggers V (The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim), Blüdenstein 4-D (Wolfenstein 3D), Young Wolf (Wolfenstein: Youngblood), Shadewire Edo (Ghostwire tokyo), Fax Ballista (Art Fatalis) and The Crossin ‘(The Crossing, canceled in 2009).

A nod to Tomb Raider?

When Colt encounters a hidden area in the Blackreef locations, unique music plays in the background, marking the introduction to a mysterious area. It may seem that it is nothing from another world, however, it is a melody very similar to the one that sounds in tomb Raider when, indeed, a new area is discovered.

