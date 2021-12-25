Hopefully the same will happen with the other Bethesda exclusivity on PS5.

Although at the moment it is exclusive to PS5 on consoles, as a game by Arkane studios, now owned by Microsoft, Deathloop will eventually arrive on Xbox consoles soon. When? Well, everything indicates that it will be at the end of next summer, just a year after its release on PlayStation 5, so clo confirms the company in a recent promotion of the game.

On the occasion of the Christmas holidays, Deathloop is reduced by 50% Both in the PlayStation offers, as in those of Steam, and through the official account of the game on Twitter, a new promotional trailer has been published where it is clearly specified until the date it will not appear on other consoles. Deathloop would not arrive on Xbox consoles before September 14, 2022, just a year after its release on PlayStation 5.

You have your targets. Now it’s time to eliminate them all and break this time loop. DEATHLOOP is 50% OFF on the PlayStation Store until 1/5/22. pic.twitter.com/bzu4o24Vj9 – DEATHLOOP (@deathloop) December 22, 2021

From the moment this exclusivity was announced, it was obvious that it was temporary, the surprise was the purchase of Bethesda by Microsoft shortly after, although the company respected the agreements already signed. The same will happen with Ghostwire: Tokyo, hopefully. Once their exclusivity with PlayStation is over, both would also reach Xbox consoles, where they will also be available on Xbox Game Pass for being Microsoft’s first party games.

Despite not convincing everyone much during its promotional campaign, Deathloop turned out to be one of the best proposals of the year. An action game from the creators of Dishonored with exquisite art direction and amazing gameplay that mixes time-loop mechanics throughout the game to take out 8 targets in a single day to get out of the loop. If Julianna doesn’t hunt you down sooner. He managed to win two awards at The Game Awards 2021.

